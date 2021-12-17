Police investigating package theft in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma City are warning online shoppers about thieves this holiday season.

As more packages are delivered right before Christmas, officials stress that porch pirates are also on the lookout for easy targets.

On Thursday, the Oklahoma City Police Department released photos of a man driving an unusual van, who is wanted in connection with a theft.

Investigators say the alleged suspect stole a package from a home near S.W. 15th and Morgan Rd.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.

