Police investigating possible assault over campaign signs

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a possible assault on a man placing campaign signs in Oklahoma City.

Around 4 p.m. on Oct. 7, Oklahoma City officers were called to a possible assault near Hefner Rd. and Kelley Ave.

According to the police report, the victim’s daughter says her 67-year-old father was placing campaign signs in the ground near the intersection when he was hit in the head from behind.

The victim told her that he woke up with the sign still in his hands.

The report states that the officer saw a picture of the man’s head and noticed a “small laceration consistent with blunt force trauma.”

At this point, no suspect has been identified in the case.

