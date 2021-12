OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are on the scene of a possible standoff in southwest Oklahoma City.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported robbery at an adult store along S. Meridian Ave., near I-40.

Investigators say the alleged suspect ran to a nearby Oak Tree Inn and barricaded himself in one of the rooms.

Police blocked off the area around the motel, and are encouraging drivers to avoid the area.