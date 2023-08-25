OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahoma City Police are investigating a possible shooting in northeast Oklahoma City. The shooting reportedly occurred near Northeast 23rd Street and Foshill.

The victim left the scene and was loaded onto a stretcher at a house near Northeast 28th Street and Miramar Boulevard.

Northeast 23rd Street and Foshill, Image courtesy Law Chopper 4

OKCPD confirms the shooting was a domestic violence incident resulting from an argument over a cell phone. The man allegedly shot at the woman and missed.

The woman ran to the nearest business to call 911, and the suspect is now in custody.

This is a developing story.