Police investigating reported assault, carjacking in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say they are searching for five suspects who allegedly attacked a man and stole his truck in northwest Oklahoma City.

On Monday night, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported assault and carjacking near N.W. 39th and Western Ave.

Investigators learned that five suspects attacked the victim, beating him and then stealing his truck.

At this point, the search for the suspects is ongoing.

