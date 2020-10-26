Police investigating reported murder- suicide in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a possible murder-suicide in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 7 p.m. on Friday, 911 dispatchers received a call from 46-year-old Michael McGirt.

McGirt told dispatchers that he shot his wife, 46-year-old Elizabeth Stockard-McGirt, at a home near N.W. 122nd and Meridian Ave.

Investigators say that while he was still on the phone with dispatchers, McGirt shot himself.

When officers arrived at the home, they found the bodies of both people inside the house.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

