Police investigating robbery at cell phone store

Robbery at cell phone store

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are investigating a reported robbery of a cell phone store in northwest Oklahoma City.

Shortly after 4 pm. on Saturday, police were called to a business near N.W. 39th and May Ave. following a reported robbery.

Investigators say the suspect robbed the store and then took off on foot.

Officials have not released a description of the suspect and say no one has been arrested.

