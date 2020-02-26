Police investigating robbery at Oklahoma City pharmacy

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of pills from a local pharmacy.

On Feb. 24, officers were called to an armed robbery at Walgreens, located at 4500 S. Shields Blvd.

According to a police report, an employee said that a man walked up to the consultation window and asked for the pharmacist.

Once the pharmacist came to the counter, the alleged suspect slid a phone toward him with a note typed out on it. According to the affidavit, the note said that he “needed to give him all of the oxycontin that he had in the pharmacy.”

At that point, the pharmacist told the man that he couldn’t do that. The suspect then reached into his pocket and made the pharmacist feel as though he was holding a gun.

In the end, the suspect got away with more than $2,000 worth of pills.

On Wednesday, investigators released photos of the alleged suspect on social media.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.