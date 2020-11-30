Police investigating shooting after woman found dead at gas station

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting a gas station.

On Saturday night, emergency crews responded to a deadly shooting near N.W. 10th and Western Ave.

Police say a woman was found deceased at the scene. They don’t have a detailed suspect description yet.

“The only suspect information that we have right now is a black SUV. We do not have any other suspect description or any leads at this time,” Sgt. Jeff Dutton, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said.

People who live near the gas station say they heard about 20 gunshots.

“Sleeping along, minding my own business when I heard gunshots. Several at first, just kind of, ‘pop pop pop,’ and then it sounded like a machine gun. Rapid fire,” Cecelia Emanuel Head said. “I saw the flashing lights and was like,’ okay, yeah, it was gunfire,’ and it’s on that side of the street, so that’s always better than my side of the street​.”

The victim’s identity has not been released yet.

LATEST STORIES: