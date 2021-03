OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officers in Oklahoma City are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex.

When Oklahoma City police arrived at an apartment complex near N.W. 34th and MacArthur Blvd, they saw 50 to 60 people outside.

Investigators say one man was shot in the leg and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

While on the scene, police found multiple rounds on the ground.

So far, no arrests have been made.