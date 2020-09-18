Police investigating shooting at Oklahoma City convenience store

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officers are hoping the public can identify a man wanted in connection to a shooting at a convenience store.

Investigators say they were called to a shooting at a convenience store located near S.E. 44th and I-35 in Oklahoma City.

Authorities learned that the suspect and the victim got into a verbal argument inside the store before the situation led to a physical fight.

Once the pair stepped outside, officials say the suspect went to a vehicle, grabbed a gun, and shot the victim numerous times.

The victim survived his injuries, but investigators are now working to identify the alleged suspect.

On Thursday, officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department released photos of a man they would like to speak with in regards to the shooting.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.

