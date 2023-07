OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police are investigating following deadly shooting Tuesday morning.

According to OKCPD, the shooting happened at a 7Eleven near NW 31st and Classen around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officials say the suspect is the gas station’s clerk who fled after the shooting.

Police later confirmed they found a suspect near 29th and McKinley.

The investigating is still ongoing.