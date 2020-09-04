Police investigating shooting at Oklahoma City motel

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person is recovering and several suspects are on the run after a shooting at a motel in Oklahoma City.

Around 4:30 a.m. on Friday, Oklahoma City police were called to the Green Carpet Inn, located near I-40 and MacArthur Bvld.

When officers met with the victim at the scene, they initially thought he was having a panic attack.

Investigators soon realized the man had been shot.

The victim told authorities that several men broke into his room at the motel and shot him.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, and officers are still searching for the alleged suspects.

LATEST STORIES:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Hurricane Laura Help

graphic of the Red Cross Logo and donate here button

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter