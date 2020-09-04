Police investigating shooting at Oklahoma City motel

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person is recovering and several suspects are on the run after a shooting at a motel in Oklahoma City.

Around 4:30 a.m. on Friday, Oklahoma City police were called to the Green Carpet Inn, located near I-40 and MacArthur Bvld.

When officers met with the victim at the scene, they initially thought he was having a panic attack.

Investigators soon realized the man had been shot.

The victim told authorities that several men broke into his room at the motel and shot him.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, and officers are still searching for the alleged suspects.

