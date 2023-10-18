UPDATE @ 5:22 P.M.
Video from McIntyre Law Chopper 4 shows Midwest City Police have detained a suspect in connection to a shooting near NE 10th and Douglas on Wednesday afternoon.
ORIGINAL STORY
MIDWEST CITY (KFOR) — Midwest City Police are searching for a suspect near Northeast 10th and Douglas after responding to a call about a shooting in the area.
McIntyre Law Chopper 4 reports from the scene that there appears to be a vehicle with broken windows in front of a home. Police say they have found shell casings on the street.
An ambulance was reportedly transporting one person to the hospital with a patrol car following close behind.
Police are advising area residents to stay alert as they continue their investigation and search for a suspect. MWCPD describes the suspect as a young Black male with dreadlocks wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.
No other details on the suspect or possible injuries are available at this time.
This is a developing story.