UPDATE @ 5:22 P.M.

Video from McIntyre Law Chopper 4 shows Midwest City Police have detained a suspect in connection to a shooting near NE 10th and Douglas on Wednesday afternoon.

ORIGINAL STORY

MIDWEST CITY (KFOR) — Midwest City Police are searching for a suspect near Northeast 10th and Douglas after responding to a call about a shooting in the area.

McIntyre Law Chopper 4 reports from the scene that there appears to be a vehicle with broken windows in front of a home. Police say they have found shell casings on the street.

Shooting scene at Marydale and 16th St. Photos courtesy KFOR.

An ambulance was reportedly transporting one person to the hospital with a patrol car following close behind.

Police are advising area residents to stay alert as they continue their investigation and search for a suspect. MWCPD describes the suspect as a young Black male with dreadlocks wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

No other details on the suspect or possible injuries are available at this time.

This is a developing story.