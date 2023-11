MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) — Police are investigating a shooting in Moore that left one person injured outside of a Dollar General near Northwest 27th Street and Santa Fe.

Northwest 27th St. and Santa Fe. Image courtesy KFOR.

First responders applied a tourniquet to the victim’s leg before they were transported to the hospital.

Police are still searching for a suspect who they describe as a Hispanic man with frosted tips.

This is a developing story.