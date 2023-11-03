UPDATE @ 8:17 P.M.

Lieutenant Jeff Cooper with OKCPD says the suspected shooter broke through a window in the apartment complex and shot a man multiple times

The victim has been transported to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition.

Police say they have the suspect in custody as they continue their investigation at the scene.

ORIGINAL STORY

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahoma City Police are investigating a shooting at the Sooner Haven Apartments near Northeast 34th Street and Lottie Avenue.

NE 34th St. and Lottie Ave. Photos courtesy KFOR.

This is a developing story.