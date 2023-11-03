UPDATE @ 8:17 P.M.
Lieutenant Jeff Cooper with OKCPD says the suspected shooter broke through a window in the apartment complex and shot a man multiple times
The victim has been transported to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition.
Police say they have the suspect in custody as they continue their investigation at the scene.
ORIGINAL STORY
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahoma City Police are investigating a shooting at the Sooner Haven Apartments near Northeast 34th Street and Lottie Avenue.
News 4 has a crew on the scene and will provide updates when more information is available.
This is a developing story.