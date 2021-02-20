UPDATE: 17-year-old dies in hospital after shot twice at residence, Oklahoma City Police official says

OKCPD on the scene of a shooting that occurred Saturday morning on the 100 block of NW 80th St.

UPDATE: The 17-year-old male who was shot in Oklahoma City on Saturday morning has died.

Sgt. Robbie Robertson with the Oklahoma City Police Department said the teenager died from two gunshot wounds shortly after he was transported to a hospital.

The shooting occurred in a residence in the 100 block of Northwest 80th Street. The shooting was reported to police by phone at 9:51 a.m.

A suspect has not yet been identified.

“Right now they’re interviewing witnesses. Evidently, there were a lot of people in the house [at the time of the shooting],” Robertson said.

Original Story

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police officers responded to a shooting Saturday morning on the 100 block of NW 80th St.

OKCPD received the call at 9:51 a.m. on Saturday.

One unidentified 17-year-old male was found with a gunshot wound inside the residence and was transported to the hospital.

The victim’s condition remains unknown at this time.

The suspect is still outstanding and the case is under investigation.

Stay with KFOR as this story develops.

