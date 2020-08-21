Police investigating shooting in northeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred on the city’s northeast side on Friday morning.

Shortly before 12 p.m., emergency crews were called to a reported shooting near Martin Luther King Blvd. and N.E. 50th St.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found one victim lying on the ground with a suspected gunshot wound.

That victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, but there is no word on their condition.

So far, no arrests have been made

Investigators closed southbound Martin Luther King Blvd. in order to clear the scene, so drivers may need to find an alternate route.

