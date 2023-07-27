OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police are investigating after a man was found with a suspected gunshot wound.

According to OKCPD, the man was found near NW 10th and Blackwelder after blood was found about two blocks away. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Officials say police have expanded the crime scene multiple times to collect as much evidence as possible. Officers are also speaking with neighbors to learn more.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

No more information has been released.