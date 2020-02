OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after two people were shot during an afternoon shooting on Monday.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to a reported shooting near S.W. 20th and MacArthur Blvd.

OKCPD Investigates a reported shooting near S.W. 20th and MacArthur Blvd.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department told KFOR that two people were shot.

Authorities confirmed that one person died from their injuries while another was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

At this point, one person is in custody.