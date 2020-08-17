Police investigating shooting in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police in Oklahoma City are investigating a shooting on the city’s southwest side.

Around 1 a.m. on Sunday, Oklahoma City police officers were called to a shooting near S.W. 59th and Agnew.

Investigators say a large group of people were together when the shooting occurred.

Officers say at least one person was injured but there could be up to three people who were injured during the shooting.

So far, no arrests have been made.

LATEST STORIES: