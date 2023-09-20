OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police are investigating after a shooting Tuesday night.

According to police, the shooting happened at an apartment complex near I-240 Service Road and Blackwelder around 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officials say a victim was shot multiple times and taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

“All we know right now is the subject was shot multiple times and that’s it. I don’t have any suspect information at this time,” said Lt. Jeff Cooper with OKCPD. “We have investigators on scene, our CSI on scene processing it.”

Police are still searching for the suspect as the investigation continues.