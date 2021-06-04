Police investigating shootings in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are investigating a pair of early morning shootings in southwest Oklahoma City.

Around 5:30 a.m. on Friday, emergency crews were called to a reported shooting near S.W. 33rd and McKinley Ave.

When investigators arrived, they realized one person was injured.

Minutes later, police were dispatched to another shooting just several blocks away.

Authorities were called to a shooting near S.W. 42nd and Douglas Ave.

Officials say one person was injured at that scene and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Investigators say both victims are in serious condition.

At this point, it is unclear if both shootings are connected.