OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say they are still investigating after gunshots rang out in Bricktown overnight.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, police were called to reports of gunshots being heard near Sheridan and Joe Carter Ave. in Bricktown.

Officials say they found multiple shell casings in an alley.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in the shooting.

One person was taken into custody for questioning.