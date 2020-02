OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma City are searching for a man who is accused in a stabbing at a local convenience store.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 11, officers were called to a reported stabbing in the 1200 block of N.E. 23rd St.

Investigators say a man was attacked at a convenience store and was left with serious injuries.

If you have any information on the crime or were in the area at the time of the attack, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.