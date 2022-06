OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are investigating after a man was stabbed late Wednesday night.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, authorities were called to a reported stabbing near S.W. 59th and Western Ave.

Investigators say one victim was stabbed in the ribs and was immediately rushed to the hospital.

The victim was last listed in serious condition.

At this point, officials have not released any information on a potential suspect.