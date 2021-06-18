Police investigating string of thefts at Oklahoma City Planet Fitness locations

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say they are investigating a string of car thefts from Oklahoma City gyms.

This week, KFOR reported about a man whose car was stolen from an Oklahoma City Planet Fitness after a thief broke the lock on his gym locker and stole his keys.

Afterwards, the Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed similar incidents as more victims come forward to News 4.

In the month of May, three Planet Fitness members reported stolen cars to authorities.

Michael Saina’s incident happened on May 6. He had just finished his usual workout at the location at 9118 S. Western Ave. when he realized his car keys were gone from his locker. When he rushed to the parking lot, his car was also missing.

“I couldn’t believe it,” he said. “I was like, ‘Am I dreaming? I’ve been going to this gym for five years and every day I go to the gym, I never thought my car would be stolen.”

In another police report, a Jeep was reported stolen on May 20. The member found his lock missing from his locker, his keys taken out of his bag, and his vehicle stolen from the parking lot.

KFOR also caught up with a woman who actually helped police catch the thieves who stole her gym bag, wallets, and high-end earphones at the Planet Fitness at 4202 Northwest Expressway.

“My heart dropped,” she said, choosing to remain anonymous. “I just couldn’t believe it was real. I thought someone was playing a prank on me.”

When police got to the scene, she showed them an alert she just received of a declined purchase on one of her stolen debit cards. It was at a nearby Andy’s Frozen Custard.

She urged police to take her to the scene to catch the thieves. Upon their arrival at the restaurant parking lot, a couple in a car were trying to drive off.

“I was like, ‘Hey!’ And I’m up to their window at this point,” she explained. “They had my bag in the back and they tried to say, ‘no,’ when I asked if they had my bag. And I said, ‘No, that’s my bag right there!'”

The officer with her then detained the suspects. The woman reports she was eventually reimbursed for everything bought off her cards that day by the suspects, including a portable speaker and $400 worth of Walmart gift cards.

KFOR asked Planet Fitness’ corporate office what they plan to do about the recent thefts happening at Oklahoma City locations.

They sent us the following statement:

“We are aware of the recent thefts taking place across Oklahoma City, and we can confirm that the local Planet Fitness locations are working closely with the Oklahoma City Police department in their ongoing investigation. The security and safety of our members and employees is our top priority and we are committed to assisting the local authorities, however we can, and encourage our members to inform our teammates if an incident occurs. For additional information, we direct you to the local authorities.” Planet Fitness