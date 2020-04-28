Police investigating theft, assault in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma City are asking for the public’s help regarding an assault case.

Investigators say it all started after a man allegedly stole a truck in Del City.

A short time later, the alleged suspect and a woman showed up at a hotel near S.W. 15th and Meridian in Oklahoma City.

While at the hotel, investigators say the pair took computers from the hotel.

When they were confronted, authorities say they both assaulted a clerk.

The stolen truck has been recovered, but now Oklahoma City police are searching for the man and the woman.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.