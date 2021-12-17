Police investigating theft at Oklahoma church

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a man accused of breaking into a church.

In early October, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department were called to a local church following a burglary. Police say the suspect took off with computers and computer equipment.

On Friday, investigators released an image from surveillance footage captured during the crime. Police released the image, saying they would like to speak with the man.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.

