Police investigating theft at Oklahoma City Holiday Inn

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly broke into a local hotel and stole several items from an office.

Around 10 a.m. on Feb. 19, Oklahoma City officers were called to the Holiday Inn, located at 4401 S.W. 15th St., following a reported theft.

According to a police report, an employee told police that an unknown suspect broke into a third-floor office and stole a television, two flash drives, and two key rings.

Investigators learned that the flash drives contained old business documents and say the key rings had numerous master keys to all of the doors in the hotel.

On Friday, officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department released surveillance footage of a man they would like to speak with in connection to the theft.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.