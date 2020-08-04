Police investigating theft at Oklahoma City hotel

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help following a theft at an Oklahoma City hotel.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department was called to the Comfort Inn and Suites, located at 7601 C. A. Henderson Blvd., following a reported theft.

Investigators determined that three people allegedly stole a television and microwave from one of the hotel rooms.

On Monday, police released photos of three people they would like to speak with in regards to the theft.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.

