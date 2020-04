OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma City are investigating a theft that occurred at a northeast convenience store.

Investigators with the Oklahoma City Police Department released photos of a woman they would like to speak with in regards to a theft at a store near N.E. 36th and Santa Fe.

Officials allege that when she was confronted by a store clerk, the woman threatened the clerk with a knife.

If you have any information on the theft, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.