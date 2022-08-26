OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are asking for the public’s help as they work to identify a woman accused of stealing lottery tickets.

Investigators with the Oklahoma City Police Department say two individuals went to a convenience store near N.W. 30th and Portland Ave. and stole an entire lottery ticket display.

Officers were able to identify one of the suspects, but they are still working to identify a woman.

Police released surveillance footage from the store, showing the unidentified suspect in a white t-shirt and jeans.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.