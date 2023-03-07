OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding burglars who allegedly broke into two Oklahoma City schools and took off with thousands of dollars in electronics.

Police told KFOR they have exhausted all of their leads and have released pictures of the thieves.

They told us a reporting party at Northwest Classen High School believes that during a basketball game on January 27, two laptops were stolen out of classrooms.

The same night, Belle Isle Enterprise Middle School was also burglarized.

Surveillance video showed two men allegedly in the act of stealing five or six Nintendo Switch video game consoles from a storage room. The consoles are for the school’s e-sport’s program.

“These two persons were inside the building,” said Dillon Quirk, with the Oklahoma City Police Department. “No one else was there. It appears that it happened overnight. We don’t know if there was some forced entry or if they were able to gain access some other way inside the building.”

It isn’t certain if the thefts at the two schools are connected.

“This was a theft of items purchased by the public to educate our students,” said Oklahoma City Public Schools Spokeswoman Crystal Raymond. “We are hopeful that anyone with information on this crime will come forward to help identify these suspects so they can be held accountable.”

If you have any info, your tip to Oklahoma City Crime Stoppers could lead to a cash reward.

Call 405-235-7300 or visit www.okccrimetips.com. The case numbers are #23-7025 and #23-9215.