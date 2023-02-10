OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma City are seeking information on a violent assault that sent one woman to the hospital.

On Feb. 1, Oklahoma City police were called to an alleged assault at a business near Hefner and N. Western Ave.

Investigators learned the victim was involved in an argument with a woman and a man inside the store. At some point, officials say the victim was punched in the face by the male suspect.

Authorities say the victim’s injuries were so severe that she had to undergo surgery.

Now, investigators are asking for the public’s help solving the case.

On Friday, police released photos of two people who might know something about the incident.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.