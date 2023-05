OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a violent attack in Oklahoma City.

Early Wednesday morning, Oklahoma City police were called to an alleged assault near I-40 and MacArthur Blvd.

Investigators say the victim told police that he was attacked by a transient in the area. He was hit with what he believed to be a machete.

Paramedics were able to treat him at the scene.

At this point, officials have released information about a potential suspect.