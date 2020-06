A homicide investigation is underway near N.E. 10th and Midwest Blvd.

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – An investigation is underway after a homicide in Midwest City, police say.

Officials responded to a ‘shots fired’ call around 2:25 a.m. on Tuesday near N.E. 10th and Midwest Blvd.

When police arrived, they found one female in an apartment with gunshot wounds.

She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. She has not yet been identified.

There is no suspect description at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.