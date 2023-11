OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police say a domestic situation turned into a standoff Friday morning.

According to police, the incident happened at an apartment complex near SE 59th and Sunnylane around 6 a.m. on Friday.

Officials say a woman was able to get out of the apartment but a man barricaded himself inside.

Officers on scene are keeping their distance as they work to defuse the situation.

No more information is available at this time.