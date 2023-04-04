UPDATE: Officials say the standoff has ended.

No other details have been released.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It was a bizarre scene at a motel in southeast Oklahoma City on Tuesday morning.

Early Tuesday morning, Oklahoma City police were called to the Plaza Inn motel, located near S.E. 29th and I-35.

Investigators say a woman called 911, telling dispatchers that she had been kidnapped.

Authorities responded to the motel and immediately worked to make contact with a man inside one of the rooms.

However, he refused to come out of the hotel room.

Right now, police are still working to get him out of the building safely.