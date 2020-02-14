Police: Juvenile victim stabbed during home invasion in Chickasha

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities with the Chickasha Police Department are investigating a home invasion that ended with one person stabbed.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers with the Chickasha Police Department were called to Grady Memorial Hospital after emergency crews began treating a victim for stab wounds.

Investigators learned that the stabbing actually occurred at a home in the 1500 block of S. 11th St.

Officials say two people wearing masks forced their way into the home and stabbed a juvenile victim. The suspects allegedly took multiple items from the home before leaving the scene.

So far, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on the crime, call the police department.

Share this story

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter