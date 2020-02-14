Police: Juvenile victim stabbed during home invasion in Chickasha

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities with the Chickasha Police Department are investigating a home invasion that ended with one person stabbed.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers with the Chickasha Police Department were called to Grady Memorial Hospital after emergency crews began treating a victim for stab wounds.

Investigators learned that the stabbing actually occurred at a home in the 1500 block of S. 11th St.

Officials say two people wearing masks forced their way into the home and stabbed a juvenile victim. The suspects allegedly took multiple items from the home before leaving the scene.

So far, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on the crime, call the police department.