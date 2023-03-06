STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Stillwater have arrested one person following a traffic stop last week.

Around 5 p.m. on March 2, officers with the Stillwater Police Department pulled over a vehicle in the 5600 block of S. Perkins Rd.

During the traffic stop, a K9 officer alerted to the odor of illegal narcotics in the car.

Investigators say they found a loaded semi-automatic pistol and almost 20 pounds of methamphetamine.

Organizers say that is more than 44 times the aggravated trafficking weight in Oklahoma and has a street value in excess of $177,000.

Holly Lynch was arrested on complaints of aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine and use of a firearm while committing a felony.