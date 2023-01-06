OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two people affiliated with a local bar and pool hall near NW 36th Street and May Avenue are in jail Friday after police said they found evidence of illegal activity inside.

Image KFOR.

“A tip had come in from the public that indicated that this bar was serving alcohol without a license to do so,” said Msgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department. “Obviously an illegal act.”

What started as just one tip from the public turned police onto an even deeper issue there.

“When officers went inside, they sent undercover officers inside, they found that that’s exactly what was going on,” Knight said. “They also found evidence of illegal drug use, drug sales.”

Officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department along with the ABLE Commission and fire marshal served a search warrant there around 3 in the afternoon Thursday. Knight said they found that cocaine was not only being sold, but also consumed inside.

“Two people were arrested, booked in the Oklahoma County detention center on charges relating to this,” Knight said.

One of the people were also arrested on complaints of commercial gambling. When KFOR arrived at the pool hall, vehicles could be seen outside. Knight said there wasn’t any information in the reports about the bar being shut down. However, he said an investigation is far from over.

“It’s important to note that these investigations sometimes expand,” Knight said. “So, this is an ongoing deal. We’ll see where it leads us in the future.”

Knight also said that the ABLE Commission was heavily involved in serving the search warrant.