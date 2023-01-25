OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department released a new video on Tuesday in an effort to track down the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run earlier this month.

“There’s no way the driver doesn’t know they hit somebody,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The incident happened on Jan. 13 just before 10 p.m. in the 600 block of North Rockwell Ave.

In the video, you can see where the 69-year-old woman was walking because of her phone light. Then suddenly a car driving in the outside lane strikes her, sending her phone flying into the air.

“You notice the car doesn’t slow down and just keeps right on going,” said Knight. “It could have been hard to see them because it’s not a well-lit area, but it’s not hard to know that you hit somebody.”

Knight says based on evidence left at the scene, they believe the car is a dark blue 2001-2006 Lexus LS430.

The owner of TQ Express Grocery told KFOR he wishes North Rockwell Avenue was better lit.

“I think the road is dark at nighttime. We need more light,” he said. “In one week, I saw two accidents in this area.”

A spokeswoman for the city told us when they enhance streets, lighting is always a part of that. She says there’s currently a project in the works near where this incident happened.

Anyone with information about the car that struck the victim is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 405.235.7300 or www.okccrimetips.com. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward.