OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are looking for two women accused of robbing a convenience store.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, the women allegedly robbed the OnCue at 5900 W. Reno.

Police say it appears one of the women allegedly shoplifted, putting items under her shirt.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300 or leave a tip online here.