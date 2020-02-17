Police: Man allegedly recorded sexual assaults on camera; more victims possible

KIEFER, Okla. (KOKI) – A police department in northeast Oklahoma is investigating after a man allegedly raped an unconscious woman and recorded the incident with a hidden camera. Now, police say there may be more victims.

Recently, a woman told the Kiefer Police Department she had been drugged and raped since June of 2018 and all of it was recorded on camera.

FOX 23 reports the woman was living in a trailer owned by Kevin Clark when he reportedly insisted on a phone charger be returned to him.

The woman discovered the charger was actually a hidden camera with a memory card containing several videos of her unconscious and Clark allegedly sexually assaulting her.

Police say there was also a second victim on the memory card and believe there may be other victims.

Clark was arrested and has since bonded out of jail.