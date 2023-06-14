OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say a man has been arrested following an alleged horrific case of animal abuse.

Shortly before 8 p.m. on June 13, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department were called to an area near S.W. 39th St. and S. Pennsylvania Ave.

When police arrived at the scene, they saw 31-year-old Zerick Rinehart stomping on a bag.

Investigators soon learned that a small kitten was inside the bag and was severely injured.

According to the arrest affidavit, witnesses say they saw Rinehart stomp on the bag, and then a small kitten escaped the bag and hid under an SUV.

At that point, witnesses allege that Rinehart grabbed the kitten, put it back in the bag, and stomped on it again.

However, Rinehart told investigators that the kitten jumped out of the car and was hit by another vehicle.

Rinehart was arrested on a complaint of cruelty to animals and loitering in a motor vehicle.