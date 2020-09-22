Police: Man arrested after allegedly cutting motel manager with machete

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities arrested an Oklahoma City man following an alleged assault at a metro motel.

Around 6 p.m. on Sept. 21, officers were called to the Traveler’s Inn following a reported assault.

When police arrived at the scene, they were met by the manager of the motel.

According to the arrest affidavit, the manager told police that he saw a man carrying a duffle bag knocking on doors.

The victim says he confronted the man, identified as 31-year-old Stephen Gibson, and told him to leave since he didn’t have a room there.

Stephen Gibson

The victim told police that Gibson “pulled a machete from his duffle bag and started screaming about how this was [Gibson’s] country and not [the victim’s] so he could do whatever he wanted to,” the affidavit stated. “The victim said he responded by saying, ‘No, this is my country too.'”

At that point, the victim said Gibson put the machete on his throat. Gibson then allegedly swung the machete at the victim and hit his left hand.

Gibson was ultimately arrested on complaints of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The victim was treated for a minor laceration at the scene.

