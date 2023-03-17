OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities arrested a man after he was accused of killing a dog in northwest Oklahoma City.

On March 15, Oklahoma City police were called to a disturbance in the 1500 block of N.W. 47th St.

Dispatchers learned a man had shot a dog.

According to the police report, a woman told investigators that Brendan Obryant was drinking and got upset with one of the dogs.

She said that Obryant reached toward the dog, and it growled. At that point, she said Obryant told her he was going to kill the dog.

She told investigators that he grabbed the dog by its collar, and dragged it outside. Then she heard several gunshots.

When he came back inside, she told police that he had blood on his hands.

According to the arrest affidavit, Obryant initially told officers that he didn’t hear gunshots and didn’t know anything about a shooting.

However, officers noticed a blood trail leading to one of the trash cans and shell casings around the trash. Eventually, the dog’s body was found in the trash.

Obryant was arrested on a complaint of cruelty to animals.