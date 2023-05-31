TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say a man has been arrested after he allegedly rammed several fences and attempted to run down construction workers.

Around 9:30 a.m. on May 30, officers with the Tulsa Police Department were called to the 500 block of E. 6th St. to investigate a hit-and-run.

Investigators say a white Isuzu Rodeo rammed three gates and then fled the scene.

Just five minutes later, police were called to the 1000 block of E. 5th Place after the same Isuzu Rodeo was seen ramming fence posts.

Officials say the driver tried to run over construction workers and then stole a chainsaw.

At 10:10 a.m., officers received a call that the Isuzu rammed a fence at 10 S. Xanthus Ave., and the driver was trying to flee the scene.

When investigators arrived, they spotted Austin Hingey trying to start the Isuzu.

Hingey was arrested on complaints of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, malicious injury to property, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, improper tag, and no insurance.