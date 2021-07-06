Police: Man arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting store clerk

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was taken into custody following a reported sexual assault at an Oklahoma City convenience store.

Around 4 a.m. on July 4, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported rape at a convenience store along May Ave. in northwest Oklahoma City.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim was working at the store when a customer, 34-year-old Hakeem Sanusi, started making crude comments to her.

The victim told officers that she was starting to feel uncomfortable, so she went to the back office.

At that point, she says Sanusi followed her and immediately began assaulting her.

During the alleged assault, the victim said that Sanusi said, “You look scared. Why are you scared?”

When another customer came into the store, the victim says Sanusi told her that “nothing better come of this” and left the business.

According to online court records, police arrested Sanusi on complaints of rape by instrumentation and forcible sodomy.

